22:42 GMT +331 January 2017
    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC

    Immigration Ban? Hundreds of Refugees Set to Arrive in US This Week

    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    110933

    Waivers have been granted to allow 872 refugees into the country this week by the US government for those who already went through the Obama Administration’s screening process and are now in transit.

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz
    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    US Senator Cruz Commends Trump for Imposing Tough Vetting on Refugees
    The waivers were granted by the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). It is unclear what nationalities the recipients are, or if additional waivers will be granted.

    During a Tuesday briefing concerning the immigration orders, DHS Secretary John Kelly explained that the order is not a travel ban, but rather a pause to allow the government time to implement a new vetting system.

    "This is not a travel ban, this is a temporary pause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa vetting system," Kelly stated.

    Kelly reiterated that the order is not a ban on Muslims, and that a change in the system is “long overdue,” and “strongly supported” by DHS officials.

    "This is not, I repeat not, a ban on Muslims," he said. "The Homeland Security mission is to safeguard the American people, our homeland, our values and religious liberty is one of our most fundamental and treasured values."

    A Saudi man passes the al-Faisaliya tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Trump's Immigration Order Puts Main US Ally in Mideast 'in Awkward Position'
    Out of roughly a half a million people attempting to enter the US during the first three days of the order, 721 people were prevented from entering the United States, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan said.

    Green card holders are permitted to board international flights to the US, although they will be subjected to additional screening upon their arrival.

    During the briefing, Kelly was questioned about reports that some border patrol agents handcuffed detainees and tried to deport them, which the General flatly denied.

    “No member of the Homeland Security team ignored a court order, nor would they ignore a court order,” Kelly said.

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that suspended entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; bans all refugees from entry for 120 days; and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

    "Our job is to protect the homeland, these executive orders help do that,” Kelly said, noting that the order will be carried out "humanely" and "in accordance with the law."

