Some States in US Immigration Order May Not Be Taken Off List Soon - Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some of the seven countries included in US President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration may remain on the list after the 90-day period, US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Some of the countries that are currently on the list may not be taken off the list any time soon. They are countries that are in various states of collapse," Kelly stated.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; bans all refugees from entry for 120 days; and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

The order, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.