Trump Immigration Executive Order Not Travel Ban, But Temporary Pause for Review

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kelly also noted that all actions undertaken by the Department of Homeland Security are in compliance with judicial orders issued after the president’s executive order was signed.

"This is not a travel ban, this is a temporary pause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa vetting system," Kelly stated.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; bans all refugees from entry for 120 days; and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

The order, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.