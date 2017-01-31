US Senate Dems Boycott Committee Votes on Treasury, Health Secretary Nominees

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Weighing the Mnuchin Factor: Dollar Might Be Heading for Devaluation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump nominated veteran Wall Street banker and movie-industry financier Steve Mnuchin as secretary of the Treasury late November. Mnuchin served as finance chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Price earlier served as the Chairman of the House Budget Committee Congressman.

"I can’t understand why Senators who know we’re going to have these two people go through can’t support the committee," Hatch stated after the Democrats did not attend the confirmation hearing.

The Democrats said they are boycotting the vote on those Trump nominees because they want more information.

"We want the committee to regroup, get the information, have these nominees come back in front of the committee, clarify what they lied about — I would hope they'd apologize for that — and then give us the information we all need for our states," US Senator Sherrod Brown told reporters.

At least one Democrat must be present at the hearing for voting on a nominee to take place.