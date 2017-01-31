Trump to Uphold 2014 Executive Order Protecting LGBTQ Rights - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House claimed Trump was the first Republican nominee to mention the LGBTQ community during his nomination acceptance speech.

"The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump," the release stated.

© AFP 2016/ Josh Edelson Obama Says Progress on LGBT Matters in US Is Irreversible

It has previously been reported that the Trump administration was working on an executive action that would undermine rights of the LGBTQ community based on "religious freedom."

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declined to discuss the alleged executive order.

Former President Barack Obama’s 2014 executive order protects the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.