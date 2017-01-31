Register
15:07 GMT +331 January 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    'Internal Affair': Kremlin Says Not Evaluating US President's Domestic Decisions

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Moscow does not intend to evaluate actions of US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

    Presentation of Gorbachev in Life book
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Gorbachev Welcomes Putin-Trump Phone Talks as Resumption of Broad Dialogue
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — First decisions of Trump as the president of the United Nations faced a lot of criticism, in particular, an executive order, suspending entry to the country for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and barring all refugees from entry for 120 days.

    Trump has also remained committed to his presidential campaign pledges regarding the construction of the wall on the US border with Mexico, and still considers that it is necessary to "fight fire with fire" with regard to terrorists, claiming that waterboarding should not be considered as a torture due to its efficiency in eliciting information from suspects.

    "We are not qualified to evaluate US president's actions. Once again, this is an internal affair of America. We judge only by the attitude [toward Russia] shown during the recent phone conversation, which satisfies us," Peskov said.

    On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart held a phone conversation, during which they discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Syria and Ukraine, joint fight against terrorism and other pressing issues on regional and international security.

      Angus Gallagher
      Compare that to how the EU all the way from the likes of Merkel and Verhofstadt at the top to lowly quislings like Nicola Sturgeon at the bottom are agitating for President Trump's ouster. And you have to ask yourself if the EU-NATO Axis is choking the Western World? I think the answer is a resounding yes.
