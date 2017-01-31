Register
13:35 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump shows his signature on executive orders alongside US Defense Secretary James Mattis and US Vice President Muike Pence on January 27, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC

    ICRC Insists on Non-Discrimination Toward Refugees in Wake of Trump’s Entry Ban

    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    US
    Get short URL
    0 3503

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) insists on the need to respect the principle of non-discrimination in the international refugee law in wake of US President Donald Trump’s refugee program suspension and ban on arrivals from seven Muslim countries, an ICRC spokesperson for Americas told Sputnik Tuesday.

    Sally Yates
    © Wikipedia
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General for Refusing to Enforce Order on Refugees
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and bans arrivals of all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for three months. The entry for refugees from Syria was suspended for an undefined period.

    "It is the sovereign right of all states to decide who can legally enter their territory. However, such consideration must respect international legal obligations, including in international refugee law, the principle of non-discrimination," the spokesperson said.

    While ICRC does not interfere in or comment publicly on national policies of refugee resettlement, the organization sometimes discusses with states international legal obligations relating to refugees, the spokesperson specified.

    "The principle of non-refoulement must also be respected at all times, meaning that a state planning to return a person must assess on an individual basis whether that person would be in danger of a violation of their rights and must cease from transferring a person where there is a real risk that person may face violations of fundamental rights," the spokesperson added.

    Trump’s travel ban, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.

    At the same time, a poll by Rasmussen Reports revealed on Monday that over a half of US citizens (56 percent) support Trump’s decision to partially curb immigration until the government finds better ways to keep out potential terrorists.

    Related:

    Refugees Seeking Asylum in US Unlikely to Head to EU Amid Travel Ban - Official
    Third Migrant Dies in Greece Within Week Due to Poor Conditions in Refugee Camp
    Acting US Attorney General Won’t Defend Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees
    Tags:
    refugee, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok