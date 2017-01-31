Muslims Not Targeted in Trump's Immigration Order - US Presidential Adviser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

"It is clear that the measures taken by the Trump administration are not directed at representatives of any specific faith or race or ethnic group, they are not against Muslims or Muslim countries. Trump made this decision to fight terrorism. The strategy is prevention of mixing of migrants and terrorists. France, Germany, the United Kingdom have already suffered because of this," Phares said.