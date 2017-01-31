General Atomics Wins Contract for Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Under the contract General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems will provide all production, manufacturing, engineering, design and program management, logistics support and information assurance, the release explained.

"We are extremely proud to be selected as the sole source provider of this first-of-kind Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System for all three of the Navy’s Ford-class aircraft carriers, the Gerald Ford, John Kennedy and Enterprise," General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems President Scott Forney said in the release on Monday.

The class is designed to maximize the combat power of its aircraft by increasing the rate that aircraft that can be launched, strike targets and then landed.

Once fully operational, the aircraft carriers will be at sea from 2070 to 2100.