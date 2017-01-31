General Atomics Wins Contract for Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System

"We are extremely proud to be selected as the sole source provider of this first-of-kind Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System for all three of the Navy’s Ford-class aircraft carriers, the Gerald Ford, John Kennedy and Enterprise," General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems President Scott Forney said in the release on Monday.
The class is designed to maximize the combat power of its aircraft by increasing the rate that aircraft that can be launched, strike targets and then landed.
Once fully operational, the aircraft carriers will be at sea from 2070 to 2100.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia DRAGGING FEET? Create a LAND BASED or a few inside RUSSIA. I say 4 . North, south , East , West. Maybe another at ARCTIC. To touch and go and take off using all systems.
cast235
Including Electronic sys. Catapult and ramp. And Russia should THINK VTOL. YAK was the best. The more later in, the more behind.
This could be used even for SNAP check ups. And exercises attacking under EXTREME emergency. A simulated already surprise attack. With even eliminating capabilities to make things more unfair.