Portland Police Chief Says Troops Won't Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed another executive order, "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," to block all refugees from coming into the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

"Up front I want to make it clear that the Portland Police Bureau's role is to enforce Oregon law, and that's why we're here, but Oregon law prohibits the police bureau from enforcing immigration laws," Marshman said during a press conference outside of the North Community Policing Center's building.

Marshman said that in his 26 years of service in the Portland Police Bureau, it has not enforced immigration laws.

"We didn't last year and we won't next year," Marshman continued.

Portland is considered a sanctuary city for immigrants. Last week, US President Donald Trump issued two executive orders instructing the departments of Justice and Homeland Security to investigate ways to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities.

The prohibition sparked anti-Trump protests at airports across the nation and several federal court judges issued injunctions blocking American officials from deporting an unknown number of US visa holders who have been detained at ports of entry in the United States.