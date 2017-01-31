Portland Police Detain Two Men for Allegedly Waving Gun at Protesters

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — Witnesses near the square alerted police that two men were circling the block in a pickup truck, that reportedly had a Trump number sticker and US flags attached to the vehicle's bed, while one of the men was holding a gun out the window, KATU television said on Monday.

Police said it was unclear if the man was pointing the gun at the crowd or was just waving it around in the air.

According to the KATU news crew, the police seized a rifle and pellet gun from inside the pickup.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," to block all refugees from coming to into the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The prohibition sparked anti-Trump protests at airports across the nation and several federal court judges issued injunctions blocking American officials from deporting an unknown number of US visa holders who have been detained at ports of entry in the United States.