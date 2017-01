© Flickr/ Carlos Menendez San Juan Raytheon Wins $101 Million Contract to Repair F-18 Jet Radar Receivers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The $7.5 million contract stipulates program management, logistics, and engineering services for… Switzerland, Finland, Malaysia, Kuwait, Australia, Canada, and Spain in support of F/A-18 A-D jets.

Work on the contract will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in January 2018 under the Foreign Military Sales program, the Defense Department added.

The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine supersonic, all-weather carrier-capable multirole combat jet, designed as both a fighter and attack aircraft.