US Senate Democrats Want Trump Immigration Order Enforcement Postponed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bans all refugees from entry for 120 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

"We urge you to postpone implementation of this Executive Order until these questions have been answered," the letter stated on Monday. "We request a meeting with you on or before Tuesday, January 31, to discuss your responses to these questions."

The letter noted the senators want to make sure Kelly has reviewed the "legal, policy and practical impacts" of the executive order.

The senators want to see legal analyses related to the Executive Order, the names or all those who helped draft and review the order before it was issued, what the process will be for those with green cards who want to return to the United States and what instructions were giving to the Department of Homeland Security on how to implement the immigration ban.