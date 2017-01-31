EU Seeks 'Maximum Clarity' on Consequences of Trump’s Travel Ban for Europeans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news comes after Trump signed on Friday an executive order that directs his administration to block refugees from coming into the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspend the entry for Syrian refugees; and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

"We are of course searching for more information because it regards also EU citizens who have the double nationality, so we need to try to seek the maximum clarity for all those cases, as you know with immigration it’s very complicated," Vicini said on Monday. "We are really in a quest for more information right now."

© AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS White House Says More Countries May Be Added to US Travel Ban List

Vicini explained that the only conversations they have had with the Trump Administration involved trying to get clarity on the new immigration policies and what the actual consequences will be for EU citizens with double nationality.

She also noted that on Sunday they got some clarification on EU citizens with a green card.

“Yesterday it came out apparently it does not apply to those who have green card status here. So that is the first point of clarification that we have got,” Vicini explained.

On Monday, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas announced that the EU would make sure that no discrimination would be imposed on EU citizens amid Trump’s executive order.

The decree has caused controversial reaction both in the United States and in the world community. On Sunday, Democratic Party members of the US Senate said they were planning to introduce a bill, aimed at revoking the decree, while the German and Dutch foreign ministers have published a joint statement, asking for details on the issue.