31 January 2017
    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport

    US Senator Says Trump Immigration Order Ends 'Business as Usual' in Washington

    US
    US President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations has ended the normal conduct of political affairs in the US Congress, Senator Elizabeth Warren told a rally.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump signed on January 27 an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States" to block all refugees from coming to into the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

    “This country is in crisis,” Warren told the rally outside the US Supreme Court on Monday evening. “It is no longer business as usual in Congress. It is no longer business as usual in Washington.”

    Warren, who has been suggested in many US media reports as a possible presidential candidate for the Democratic Party in 2020, claimed that Trump’s executive order issued on Friday was illegal, unconstitutional and immoral.

    “Donald Trump is trying to chip away at the very foundation of our democracy,” Warren said. “We will fight Donald Trump in the courts, we will fight Donald Trump in the Congress, we will fight Donald Trump as he tries to put himself over the law of the United States.”

    Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination told the rally that Trump’s immigration order had made the United States less safe and gave political ammunition to jihadists all around the world.

      jas
      And Democrats think this is going to make their party stronger?
    • Reply
      supportin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, they are on their last legs and they know it so they are going for broke, just like Daesh is going for broke now. The Dems will not quit or relent until they have reduced the United States to a Russian Duma circa 1991 situation minus someone as kind, skilled and as intelligent as Yeltsin IMO.
    • Reply
      jasin reply tosupport(Show commentHide comment)
      support, I am beginning to hate their guts, and I don't think I am alone.
    • Reply
      supportin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, whoever you hate owns your brain. I also think a lot of the little snowflakes are going to snap out of their daze to realize the great evil they have supported for eight years. Please save your noble energies for decision making. I think they may be needed in the next few days...or years, God forbid.

      Fight cold and your soul remains forever clean.
