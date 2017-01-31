US Senator Says Trump Immigration Order Ends 'Business as Usual' in Washington

“This country is in crisis,” Warren told the rally outside the US Supreme Court on Monday evening. “It is no longer business as usual in Congress. It is no longer business as usual in Washington.”
Warren, who has been suggested in many US media reports as a possible presidential candidate for the Democratic Party in 2020, claimed that Trump’s executive order issued on Friday was illegal, unconstitutional and immoral.
“Donald Trump is trying to chip away at the very foundation of our democracy,” Warren said. “We will fight Donald Trump in the courts, we will fight Donald Trump in the Congress, we will fight Donald Trump as he tries to put himself over the law of the United States.”
Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination told the rally that Trump’s immigration order had made the United States less safe and gave political ammunition to jihadists all around the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And Democrats think this is going to make their party stronger? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete jas, they are on their last legs and they know it so they are going for broke, just like Daesh is going for broke now. The Dems will not quit or relent until they have reduced the United States to a Russian Duma circa 1991 situation minus someone as kind, skilled and as intelligent as Yeltsin IMO. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete support, I am beginning to hate their guts, and I don't think I am alone. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, whoever you hate owns your brain. I also think a lot of the little snowflakes are going to snap out of their daze to realize the great evil they have supported for eight years. Please save your noble energies for decision making. I think they may be needed in the next few days...or years, God forbid.
jas
supportin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
jasin reply tosupport(Show commentHide comment)
supportin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
Fight cold and your soul remains forever clean.