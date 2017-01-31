US Senator Says Trump Immigration Order Ends 'Business as Usual' in Washington

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump signed on January 27 an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States" to block all refugees from coming to into the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

“This country is in crisis,” Warren told the rally outside the US Supreme Court on Monday evening. “It is no longer business as usual in Congress. It is no longer business as usual in Washington.”

Warren, who has been suggested in many US media reports as a possible presidential candidate for the Democratic Party in 2020, claimed that Trump’s executive order issued on Friday was illegal, unconstitutional and immoral.

“Donald Trump is trying to chip away at the very foundation of our democracy,” Warren said. “We will fight Donald Trump in the courts, we will fight Donald Trump in the Congress, we will fight Donald Trump as he tries to put himself over the law of the United States.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination told the rally that Trump’s immigration order had made the United States less safe and gave political ammunition to jihadists all around the world.