Key Senator Says US Ready to Reimpose Sanctions on Iran After Missile Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The announcement comes as media reports emerged saying Iran had carried out a ballistic missile test launch.

"No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security," Corker said according to a press release form his office on Monday.

Corker condemned Iran for reportedly conducting a ballistic missile test in violation of its international commitments, especially UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses provisions of the Iran nuclear agreement, the release stated.

"Since the nuclear deal was signed in 2015, Iran has violated international restrictions on ballistic missiles and arms exports while also exceeding limits on nuclear material set by the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," the release added.

Corker said he looked forward to working with his Senate colleagues and with the Trump administration to hold Iran accountable for the alleged and other violations while ensuring radical enforcement of existing restrictions on its nuclear program.

In their public hearings, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley all emphasized the need to continue strong enforcement of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, the release added.

The agreement stipulates Iran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.