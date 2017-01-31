Register
    US Senate building

    Bill to Block Trump Lifting Russia Sanctions Could Soon Get US Senate Hearing

    © Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org
    Legislation that would hinder US President Donald Trump’s ability to lift sanctions on Russia could soon get a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chairman Bob Corker told reporters.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked on Monday about the bill to block Trump from lifting anti-Russian sanctions, Coker said the Senate Foreign Relations Committee may may have a hearing on it soon.

    “We [Senate Foreign Relations Committee] may well take something like that up," Coker said. "It’s not gonna be a ready-fire-aim kind of deal, but we may take those up soon.”

      michael
      but wouldn't any legislation require the signature of potus? Trump will be dumb enough to sign off on something which will limit his actions? I've got to be missing something here or the democrats are more desperate than I thought.
      jas
      This is NOT what Trump voters want. Trump was very vocal about better relations with Russia and won against heavy odds. Now, these turkey RINOs think they are going against the grain. If they are going to act like Democrats to trump, they should get out of the GOP.
      jasin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, Yeah. I think they're thinking that they will have enough RINOs in the House and Senate to join Democrats looking to embarrass Trump, and override a veto. At the very least, they just want to torment Trump and interfere with Trump's presidency.
      michaelin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, looks like it, but what it does do is to make both houses look like fools to the international and domestic audience.
      Tim - USA
      All the more reason for Trump to lift sanctions NOW and before the Congress and Senate can do anything about it. Once Trump takes this preemptive strike there is nothing either house can do about it.
