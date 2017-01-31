Register
02:58 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Starbucks

    Fight Brewing: Starbucks Faces Boycott Over Plan to Hire 10,000 Refugees

    © Flickr/ eesti
    US
    Get short URL
    233341

    Starbucks has crossed the line with many of President Donald Trump’s supporters, who are now calling for a boycott after the company CEO announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

    Starbucks
    © Flickr/ d'n'c
    Supporters Encouraging President-Elect Respect in Starbucks #TrumpCup Movement
    The announcement came as a stand against Trump’s temporary travel moratorium against seven countries of predominantly Muslim faith.

    “Let me begin with the news that is immediately in front of us: we have all been witness to the confusion, surprise and opposition to the Executive Order that President Trump issued on Friday, effectively banning people from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, including refugees fleeing wars,” Howard Schultz, the coffee retailer chairman and CEO wrote in a letter to employees on Sunday. “I can assure you that our Partner Resources team has been in direct contact with the partners who are impacted by this immigration ban, and we are doing everything possible to support and help them to navigate through this confusing period.”

    In addition to the promise, the CEO vowed to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows amnesty for children of undocumented immigrants who were brought into the nation illegally. He also spoke against Trump’s promised border wall with Mexico.

    “We are in business to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time – whether that neighborhood is in a Red State or a Blue State; a Christian country or a Muslim country; a divided nation or a united nation,” the CEO wrote.

    While many applauded the company’s decision, others expressed outrage over what they claim is prioritizing refugees instead of veterans and their families. Starbucks has an existing program to hire veterans and their spouses, hiring 8,000 since 2014.Starbucks pledged to hire 10,000 refugees over the next 5 years. 

    Others simply want their coffee without geopolitics.

    Schultz was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the election season, and was rumored to become the Secretary of Labor, had she been elected.

    Related:

    Child Discovers Hidden Camera in Starbucks Bathroom
    Starbucks Puts Political Message on Coffee Cups
    Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees ‘Absolutely a Muslim Ban’ - US Congressman
    Majority Americans Back Ban on Refugees, Visitors From Some Islamic Nations
    Airbnb CEO Offers Free Housing for Refugees Caught in Travel Ban
    Tags:
    Refugees, Immigration, Travel Ban, Starbucks, Donald Trump, Howard Schultz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      let's see if the boycott works, then there may be a change of ceo. Something to look forward to. :)
    • Reply
      jas
      It's a big mistake to act as if a company is the boss over customers. SB will get hurt in this. Does that CEO have a clue?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok