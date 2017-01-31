US Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Block Trump's Travel Ban

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The bill, backed by seven other US Senate Democrats, would withhold funding toward the enforcement of executive action.

"President Trump’s irresponsible and shameful executive order makes America less safe, and Congress needs to block its implementation immediately. Trump has handed ISIS [Daesh] a recruitment gift that ultimately will get Americans killed," Murphy stated on Monday.

Murphy noted that the bill is separate from two other proposals introduced by US Senator Dianne Feinstein earlier on Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to hold a vote on the Senate floor Monday night to repeal the executive order.

US House and Senate Democrats plan to rally on the steps of US Supreme Court ahead of the vote, according to media reports.