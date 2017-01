WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reorganize the NSC, which added Bannon as a permanent member. Trump also added the Central Intelligence Agency in the NSC.

"Congress will have no choice but to question the integrity of the NSC’s recommendations going forward," Smith stated on Monday.

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster Trump Includes CIA in National Security Council

Smith noted that by allowing White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to sit on the NSC, Trump is letting an ultra-right-wing strategist into a position that could undermine the security of the United States and American values as well as strengthen the country’s enemies.

The reorganization is an unprecedented move to bring politics into the NSC, Smith added.