White House Says More Countries May Be Added to US Travel Ban List

"It is a 90-day review period and if you got other countries, please, let us know," Spicer stated. "There is, obviously, the steps we can and should be taking. The President [Trump] is going to continue to do what he can to make sure this country is as safe as possible."
Spicer added that the US national security remains top priority of the Trump administration, despite criticism of the president's recent executive actions.
Nation-wide protests erupted in the United States over the weekend, with tens of thousands of demonstrators reportedly rallying at international terminals of major airports on Saturday, and taking to the streets Sunday, demanding to repeal the executive action.
