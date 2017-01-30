Trump Travel Ban Implementation 'Enormously Successful' - White House Adviser

© AFP 2016/ Patricia De Melo Moreira Trump's Travel Ban to Harm Int'l Unity Against Terrorism - Pakistani Minister

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Statistics indicate that US president Donald Trump's newly implemented executive order that bans refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States has been a major success, senior White House adviser Stephen Miller said in an interview on Monday.

"We processed 325,000 travelers through our airports in the first 24 hours after the new restrictions were put into place, and 109 were detained for additional security screening," Miller told CBS News. "By any measure, I would describe that as efficient, orderly, enormously successful."

Miller added that the anticipated backlash from the public is a sign of a significant, substantial measure against a "failed orthodoxy."

"In fact, if nobody's disagreeing with what you're doing, then you're probably not doing anything that really matters in the scheme of things," Miller said.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bans all refugees from entry for 120 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

National protests erupted over the weekend, with tens of thousands of demonstrators reportedly rallying at international terminals of major airports around the US on Saturday, and taking to the streets Sunday, demanding to repeal the executive action.

US Congress is scheduled to hold a vote against the travel ban Monday night. A demonstration on the steps of US Supreme Court is planned ahead of the vote, according to POLITICO.