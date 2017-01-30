Trump Travel Ban Implementation 'Enormously Successful' - White House Adviser

"We processed 325,000 travelers through our airports in the first 24 hours after the new restrictions were put into place, and 109 were detained for additional security screening," Miller told CBS News. "By any measure, I would describe that as efficient, orderly, enormously successful."
Miller added that the anticipated backlash from the public is a sign of a significant, substantial measure against a "failed orthodoxy."
"In fact, if nobody's disagreeing with what you're doing, then you're probably not doing anything that really matters in the scheme of things," Miller said.
National protests erupted over the weekend, with tens of thousands of demonstrators reportedly rallying at international terminals of major airports around the US on Saturday, and taking to the streets Sunday, demanding to repeal the executive action.
US Congress is scheduled to hold a vote against the travel ban Monday night. A demonstration on the steps of US Supreme Court is planned ahead of the vote, according to POLITICO.
