Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees ‘Absolutely a Muslim Ban’ - US Congressman

“It’s absolutely a Muslim ban, more seriously a religiously based ban which means they can pick on Muslims today, but who are they [going to] pick on tomorrow,” Ellison told MSNBC. “Religious tolerance is a core American value. Donald Trump has broken that core American value.”
On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Over the weekend, thousands of protesters, including US congressmen, gathered at airports across the country to protest the executive action. The immigration ban has been widely criticized by politicians both in the United States and abroad.
