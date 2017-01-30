Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees ‘Absolutely a Muslim Ban’ - US Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees is a Muslim ban that could be expanded to include other religious groups in the future, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman candidate Congressman Keith Ellison said in an interview on Monday.

“It’s absolutely a Muslim ban, more seriously a religiously based ban which means they can pick on Muslims today, but who are they [going to] pick on tomorrow,” Ellison told MSNBC. “Religious tolerance is a core American value. Donald Trump has broken that core American value.”

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The prohibition sparked anti-Trump protests at airports across the nation and several federal court judges issued injunctions blocking American officials from deporting an unknown number of US visa holders who have been detained at ports of entry in the United States.

Over the weekend, thousands of protesters, including US congressmen, gathered at airports across the country to protest the executive action. The immigration ban has been widely criticized by politicians both in the United States and abroad.