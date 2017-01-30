Sanders: Trump Advisor Bannon Must Be Removed From National Security Council

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — White House chief strategist Steve Bannon should be removed from the National Security Council right away, US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said in a Twitter message on Monday.

"Steve Bannon sitting on the National Security Council (NSC) is dangerous and unprecedented," Sanders tweeted. "He must be removed."

Steve Bannon sitting on the National Security Council is dangerous and unprecedented. He must be removed. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 30, 2017

​Sanders claimed the NSC is a place for experienced people who work to protect the United States, and not for "extreme right-wing political" operatives.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reorganize the NSC and added Bannon as its permanent member. The order also downgraded the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Director of National Intelligence.