Majority Americans Back Ban on Refugees, Visitors From Some Islamic Nations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A majority of likely voters in the United States supports President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees and visitors from some Islamic countries, Rasmussen Reports said in a press release on Monday.

"Fifty-seven percent of likely US voters favor a temporary ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen until the federal government approves its ability to screen out potential terrorists form coming here," the release explained.

Rasmussen noted the national telephone and online survey also showed that 33 percent of Americans opposed the ban and another 10 percent were undecided.

Confusion stemming from US enforcement of an executive order issued by Trump on Friday prompted anti-Trump protests at US airports and several court rulings protecting those held at airports from deportation.

Trump tweeted on Monday morning that only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning.