Ecuador's President Reminds Trump US Nation of Immigrants

MADRID/MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s migration policy and a decision to build a wall on the border with Mexico is "superficial" and Latin American countries should remind the United States that it is itself the country of immigrants, Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa said Monday.

"Very superficial, very naive to build a political discourse on the assumption that by building walls it would be possible to prevent migration. The immigration problem could be tackled, as Pope Francis has said, through solidarity, humanity, spreading wealth on a global scale, bringing peace and progress in different corners of the planet," Correa told the Cadena Ser radio station.

The Ecuadorian president called on the Latin American countries to speak with one voice with regard to Trump’s migration policy.

"One should remind the United States that it is the country of immigrants," the Ecuadorian president said.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, while on January 27, he signed an order suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.