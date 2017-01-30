Trump Claims Homeland Security Sees 'Very Few Problems' With Entry Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

Over the weekend, thousands of people, including US congressmen, gathered at airports throughout the country to protest the executive action.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 января 2017 г.

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 января 2017 г.

On Sunday night, Delta Air Lines canceled about 150 domestic flights because of the system outage.

Trump also argued that it was in the US interest not to announce the ban in advance.

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 января 2017 г.

The immigration ban has been widely criticized by politicians both in the United States and abroad.