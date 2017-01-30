Trump Goes Ballistic, Calls Out McCain & Co for 'Always Looking to Start WWIII'

Trump made the comments Sunday on Twitter, responding to the latest tirade by McCain and Graham over the presidential executive order on immigration. The President called the senators' statement on immigration "weak" and "wrong," adding that they "should focus their energies on ISIS [Daesh], illegal immigration and border security" instead of constantly looking to start global conflicts.
The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 января 2017 г.
...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 января 2017 г.
The tweets were a response to a joint statement put out by the senior Republican lawmakers, in which they condemned Trump's executive order placing a travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. The senators accused the Trump administration of failing to "properly vet" the executive order, and said it would harm Muslims who call America home, as well as refugees. "Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.
On Sunday, responding to criticisms that Saudi Arabia, from which 15 of the 19 hijackers who committed the September 11, 2001 attacks, was not on the list, Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway hinted that the restrictions may be expanded in the future. "This president will certainly keep identifying threats and risks," she said.
Trump's supporters rushed to support the President against the hawkish senators, recalling Graham and McCain's origins with the 'Never Trump' movement and calling the politicians out, accusing them of being 'globalists', 'neocons,' and 'Soros puppets'.
Any wonder that the "Republicans" opposing Trump's temporary immigration ban are the who's who of #NeverTrump: McCain, Graham and Sasse?— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) 30 января 2017 г.
Are you getting tired of Senators Lindsey Graham & John McCain refusing to support @Potus Trump on everything just b/c they are GLOBALISTS! pic.twitter.com/T8B7Ups6L5— Thomas P Kennedy III (@ThomasPKennedy3) 30 января 2017 г.
John McCain and Lindsey Graham seem to care more about Muslim Refugees than the Safety of American Citizens.— JohnTrump fan (@JohnTrumpFanKJV) 29 января 2017 г.
Soros puppets McCain and Graham attack Prez Trump in last ditch effort 2 prop up failed Globalization plans @SenJohnMcCain @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/nd41q4Ytqb— девушка © Prez Trump (@girl4Trump) 29 января 2017 г.
Speaking to Radio Sputnik about the latest spat between Trump and the lawmakers, Vladimir Vasiliev, a senior fellow at the Institute of the USA and Canada, recalled that the senators were trying to block Trump long before he was ever elected, and aren't likely to stop now.
"Their joint statement is a continuation of their effort to counter Trump, which stems all the way back to the election campaign. Graham and McCain are trying to come out as the internal opposition. Their strategic goal is to paralyze Trump," the analyst said.
Accordingly, he noted, "given their anti-Russian attitudes, it's essential that Trump puts them in check. The weaker their position…the more likely it will be that the negative pressures they exert on Russian-US relations will be weakened."
Last week, McCain and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer announced that they were considering proposing a bill that would make it impossible for Trump to lift anti-Russian sanctions without Congressional approval.
Vasiliev also believes that McCain and company are likely to try to oppose Trump even in domestic policy. "In the near future, we can expect some serious battles on Capitol Hill," he said. "This includes the implementation of Trump's domestic policy, including tax reform, investment in infrastructure, and an increase in the military budget. McCain, for example, is opposed to Trump budget chief pick Mick Mulvaney…considering him an opponent of increased military spending."
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete If that was happening in Australian politics today they would be demoted to basic roles and stripped of any power roles or places or chairs on any committees. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete the crazies from the basement. McCain should be indicted for comforting the enemy Daesh. Having deemed Daesh to be an ally should not help him in court. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I have a slight suspicion that a new 9/11 was in the making and that Trump tries to stop it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hi, Mr.Trump , I would ask you if you could get better relations with China, there is no need to make enemies what will lead to something ugly .China is one of good countries, please try to have productive dialogue with China and other countries , please never be side which will cause conflict.That does not bring anything positive to any party.Only good deal for both sides is something what you should look in.So please , slow down and talk to your advisers before you make some decisions, and always think about final results and consequences for US and entire world.Peace should be on 1. place. Good bless you Mr.Trump. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Trump's supporters rushed to support the President...calling the politicians out, accusing them of being 'globalists', 'neocons,' and 'Soros puppets'." Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I've said it a hundred times and I'll say it once more: the people of Arizona who keep electing this rabid psychopath into office should also be banned from entering the U.S.! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete questfortruth, These are mostly retired northerners who have voted Republican all their lives. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete questfortruth, Much of the blame is on the state GOP for not having a replacement. Or the mainGOP block should squeeze the AZ GOP until it reforms. It's as if the DNC is running the AZ GOP. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ALL they care is about staging coup d etat against Russia. HATE PUTIN , create propaganda. and they were doing it against TRUMP.
