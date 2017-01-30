Register
17:52 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President-elect Donald Trump walks to his swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017

    Trump Goes Ballistic, Calls Out McCain & Co for 'Always Looking to Start WWIII'

    © REUTERS/ J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    111366160

    President Donald Trump has had enough of the constant criticism coming from senior Republicans John McCain and Lindsey Graham, blasting the Senators and saying that they should focus their efforts on important issues concerning US national security "instead of always looking to start World War III."

    Trump made the comments Sunday on Twitter, responding to the latest tirade by McCain and Graham over the presidential executive order on immigration. The President called the senators' statement on immigration "weak" and "wrong," adding that they "should focus their energies on ISIS [Daesh], illegal immigration and border security" instead of constantly looking to start global conflicts.

    The tweets were a response to a joint statement put out by the senior Republican lawmakers, in which they condemned Trump's executive order placing a travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. The senators accused the Trump administration of failing to "properly vet" the executive order, and said it would harm Muslims who call America home, as well as refugees. "Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.

    An Iraqi Airways plane arrives at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
    Baghdad Urges Washington to Review 'Erroneous' Ban on Entry for Iraqi Nationals
    Over the weekend, Donald Trump defended his 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States' executive order, which he signed Friday, telling reporters that "to be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting." 

    On Sunday, responding to criticisms that Saudi Arabia, from which 15 of the 19 hijackers who committed the September 11, 2001 attacks, was not on the list, Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway hinted that the restrictions may be expanded in the future. "This president will certainly keep identifying threats and risks," she said.

    Trump's supporters rushed to support the President against the hawkish senators, recalling Graham and McCain's origins with the 'Never Trump' movement and calling the politicians out, accusing them of being 'globalists', 'neocons,' and 'Soros puppets'.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik about the latest spat between Trump and the lawmakers, Vladimir Vasiliev, a senior fellow at the Institute of the USA and Canada, recalled that the senators were trying to block Trump long before he was ever elected, and aren't likely to stop now.

    "Their joint statement is a continuation of their effort to counter Trump, which stems all the way back to the election campaign. Graham and McCain are trying to come out as the internal opposition. Their strategic goal is to paralyze Trump," the analyst said.

    The US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Not Our Business': Trump's Immigration Decree Not Kremlin's Concern
    Vasiliev added that McCain and Graham "understand that if they don't do so now, it may be impossible for them to do so in the future."

    Accordingly, he noted, "given their anti-Russian attitudes, it's essential that Trump puts them in check. The weaker their position…the more likely it will be that the negative pressures they exert on Russian-US relations will be weakened."

    Last week, McCain and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer announced that they were considering proposing a bill that would make it impossible for Trump to lift anti-Russian sanctions without Congressional approval.

    Vasiliev also believes that McCain and company are likely to try to oppose Trump even in domestic policy. "In the near future, we can expect some serious battles on Capitol Hill," he said. "This includes the implementation of Trump's domestic policy, including tax reform, investment in infrastructure, and an increase in the military budget. McCain, for example, is opposed to Trump budget chief pick Mick Mulvaney…considering him an opponent of increased military spending."

    Related:

    Trump Pushes for 'Equitable Distribution of Spending in NATO'
    Baghdad Urges Washington to Review 'Erroneous' Ban on Entry for Iraqi Nationals
    'Not Our Business': Trump's Immigration Decree Not Kremlin's Concern
    Putin Likely to Meet Trump Ahead of July G20 Summit
    US Moneybags Prepared to Spend Millions on Pressuring Trump Through His Circle
    Trump Pledges to Support People Suffering From Syrian Conflict
    Conway: Inconvenience for 1% of Travelers 'Small Price to Pay' for Security
    Tags:
    rebuke, tweets, commentary, response, criticism, Republican Party, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      If that was happening in Australian politics today they would be demoted to basic roles and stripped of any power roles or places or chairs on any committees.
      Surely they have shown complete and utter determination to undermine the leader of there party who incidentally has a mandate from the nation to run the country for 4 years.

      They are not the leaders if as they have shown they do not wish to support there party leader they must resign and start a new party or run as independents not continue and sabotage there party or have they always been a plant to ensure neither party steers away from its globalist course.
    • Reply
      Austrian School
      the crazies from the basement. McCain should be indicted for comforting the enemy Daesh. Having deemed Daesh to be an ally should not help him in court.
    • Reply
      Austrian School
      I have a slight suspicion that a new 9/11 was in the making and that Trump tries to stop it.
    • Reply
      Epenet
      Hi, Mr.Trump , I would ask you if you could get better relations with China, there is no need to make enemies what will lead to something ugly .China is one of good countries, please try to have productive dialogue with China and other countries , please never be side which will cause conflict.That does not bring anything positive to any party.Only good deal for both sides is something what you should look in.So please , slow down and talk to your advisers before you make some decisions, and always think about final results and consequences for US and entire world.Peace should be on 1. place. Good bless you Mr.Trump.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "Trump's supporters rushed to support the President...calling the politicians out, accusing them of being 'globalists', 'neocons,' and 'Soros puppets'."

      Strong words. Surprisingly, neither South Carolina nor Arizona are not a "ME first" states, but rather ":America FIRST." Sasse from Nebraska? First time I heard of his association with the other two. You have to know that there has to be a lot of spoiled lunches and cocktails with these and Soros. It reminds me of William Shakespeare's lines from Macbeth, where the scene is
      a dark Cave. In the middle of it, a Caldron boiling and thunder too close for comfort. Enter the three Witches...

      1 WITCH. Thrice the brinded cat hath mew'd.
      2 WITCH. Thrice and once, the hedge-pig whin'd.
      3 WITCH. Harpier cries:—'tis time! 'tis time!
      1 WITCH. Round about the caldron go;
      In the poison'd entrails throw.—
      Toad, that under cold stone,
      Days and nights has thirty-one;
      Swelter'd venom sleeping got,
      Boil thou first i' the charmed pot!

      ALL. Double, double toil and trouble;
      Fire burn, and caldron bubble.

      2 WITCH. Fillet of a fenny snake,
      In the caldron boil and bake;
      Eye of newt, and toe of frog,
      Wool of bat, and tongue of dog,
      Adder's fork, and blind-worm's sting,
      Lizard's leg, and owlet's wing,—
      For a charm of powerful trouble,
      Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.

      ALL. Double, double toil and trouble;
      Fire burn, and caldron bubble.

      3 WITCH. Scale of dragon; tooth of wolf;
      Witches' mummy; maw and gulf
      Of the ravin'd salt-sea shark;
      Root of hemlock digg'd i the dark;
      Liver of blaspheming Jew;
      Gall of goat, and slips of yew
      Sliver'd in the moon's eclipse;
      Nose of Turk, and Tartar's lips;
      Finger of birth-strangled babe
      Ditch-deliver'd by a drab,—
      Make the gruel thick and slab:
      Add thereto a tiger's chaudron,
      For the ingrediants of our caldron.

      ALL. Double, double toil and trouble;
      Fire burn, and caldron bubble.

      2 WITCH. Cool it with a baboon's blood,
      Then the charm is firm and good.
    • Reply
      questfortruth
      I've said it a hundred times and I'll say it once more: the people of Arizona who keep electing this rabid psychopath into office should also be banned from entering the U.S.!
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toquestfortruth(Show commentHide comment)
      questfortruth, These are mostly retired northerners who have voted Republican all their lives.
    • Reply
      jasin reply toquestfortruth(Show commentHide comment)
      questfortruth, Much of the blame is on the state GOP for not having a replacement. Or the mainGOP block should squeeze the AZ GOP until it reforms. It's as if the DNC is running the AZ GOP.
    • Reply
      cast235
      ALL they care is about staging coup d etat against Russia. HATE PUTIN , create propaganda. and they were doing it against TRUMP.
      I warned about playing the card in comments ONLY. Now the see the reality. ANd TRUMP have Mc Cain Hugging terrorists form AL Qaeda and AL Nusra in Syria, to open a recruiting station or some. and kill police etc and create CHAOS in Syria. Just like in UKRAINE where security was burned alive and precinct assaulted by POROSCHENKO, YATS on the lead.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok