Google to Donate $4Mln to Aid Immigrants to US Affected by Trump's Travel Ban

Google CEO Criticizes Trump Immigration Order in Internal Email

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the memo, the technological corporation will direct $4 million, including $2 million donated by employees, which is its largest single donation by now, to four organizations — the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Half of the grant will come from Google itself and another half – from volunteering employees.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Executives of several technological companies, including Apple and Microsoft, have already expressed concerns about the travel ban as it could have a great negative impact on their businesses that rely heavily on foreign-born workers.

