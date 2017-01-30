People Banned From Entering US to Be Kept From Boarding Flights to Country - DHS

© Flickr/ Christopher Elison Britons With Dual Citizenship to Have Right to Enter US Despite Entry Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it would prevent those people, who are blocked from entering the United States under the state's laws, from boarding US-bound international flights, the DHS said.

"We are also working closely with airline partners to prevent travelers who would not be granted entry under the executive orders from boarding international flights to the US Therefore, we do not anticipate that further individuals traveling by air to the United States will be affected," the DHS said in a statement, published Sunday.

The DHS added that the executive order will be enforced "humanely and with professionalism" in light of the fact that over 100 people, some of whom had been blocked from entering the United States, were detained in US airports following the move. Several of the detained travelers resorted to US courts and the court decisions were taken in their favor.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," which suspends entry to the United States for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

