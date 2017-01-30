Register
30 January 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    Anonymous Share Easy Way To Hack Trump's Phone

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    129303

    The hacking group Anonymous on Friday published a tweet with an attached screenshot explaining how to break into US President Donald Trump’s insecure smartphone.

    Police officers patrol Moscow's Kazan Train Station. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Police Find No Explosives at 3 Moscow Train Stations After Anonymous Bomb Threat
    Last year's game-changing hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton's campaign manager John Podesta's emails proved that US governing bodies are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

    Trump, who is believed to have benefited the most from the leaks, earlier claimed that the reason the DNC was prone to hacking was the body's "gross negligence" and lack of proper security.

    However, the notorious Anonymous insists that the president may himself is easy target and that no special skills are required to hack into the old Android-based smartphone he refuses to give up, even after becoming president.

    The hackers explained in a tweet that because Trump's Samsung Galaxy S3 based on Android 4.4 OS, it is susceptible to the Android bug called Stagefright, as the phone doesn't meet current-day security requirements.

    Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse
    © Wikipedia/ NYU FC
    Sixteen State Attorneys General Vow to Fight Trump's Travel Bans
    Using Stagefright, one can easily gain full access to devices running Android versions older than Android 5.0.1, and all you need to know to execute the malicious plan is the person's phone number.

    To run Stagefright on the victim's phone, a hacker needs to send a specially crafted MMS message containing an.MP4 file. MMS files are automatically downloaded when an Android device is connected to the internet, and once the download is complete, the hacker will be able to execute harmful codes on the phone and compromise sensitive data. He can then delete the MMS without the victim noticing.

    Anonymous has repeatedly tweeted against Trump and warned that it will be targeting him.    

      jas
      This increases my suspicions that Anon is some government agency or government task force. If true, Trump does need to get a secure phone.
