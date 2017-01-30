Register
    The U.S. and U.S. Department of Homeland Security flags fly over the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas

    Department of Homeland Security Won't Stop Green Card Holders from Entering US

    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    322611

    Green card holders will not be detained under the US's new travel restrictions, the US Department of Homeland Security clarified today.

    The US Department of Homeland Security has clarified that it is takings steps to comply with court orders issued yesterday and with the statements by Homeland Security Secretary James Kelly regarding the way refugees and travelers from the seven countries affected by the new travel restrictions, including green card holders, are treated. 

    Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse
    © Wikipedia/ NYU FC
    Sixteen State Attorneys General Vow to Fight Trump's Travel Bans

    In the statement, issued late January 29, the department said, "We are committed to ensuring that all individuals affected by the executive orders, including those affected by the court orders, are being provided all rights afforded under the law. We are also working closely with airline partners to prevent travelers who would not be granted entry under the executive orders from boarding international flights to the U.S. Therefore, we do not anticipate that further individuals traveling by air to the United States will be affected."

    Citing earlier comments by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the department reiterated that "the entry of lawful permanent residents is in the national interest. Accordingly, absent significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, lawful permanent resident status will be a dispositive factor in our case-by-case determinations."

    Green card holders are lawful permanent residents of the United States, though they are not citizens. 

    "We are and will remain in compliance with judicial orders. We are and will continue to enforce President Trump's executive order humanely and with professionalism. DHS will continue to protect the homeland." the department concluded. 

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders indefinitely suspending the country's Syrian refugee resettlement program, halting all refugee entries for 120 days and banning all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, even those with valid visas and, it was thought, green card holders. 

    The orders immediately became the subject of lawsuits, including by the American Civil Liberties Union, which won last night a stay preventing detained refugees and travelers from being deported. They are not necessarily allowed into the United States, however. 

    Tags:
    Muslim ban, travel ban, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Homeland Security, John Kelly, Donald Trump, United States
      marcanhalt
      This should satisfy the Muslims in LA and Dearborn, Michigan, two of the largest populations of same in the US
      cast235
      They could be using electronic devices say 90 days. To monitor for radicalization.
      jas
      On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders indefinitely suspending the country's Syrian refugee resettlement program, halting all refugee entries for 120 days and banning all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, even those with valid visas and, it was thought, green card holders.
      --
      No. That was the media spin machine trying to find something to whine about. Trump's people made it very clear that there was enhanced screening in many situations, and that he was erring on the side of caution. Any consequence far outweighs having gay people shot to death in nightclubs or whatever is happening in the EU. The situation is out of control and Trump is taking care of business.
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
