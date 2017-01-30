Department of Homeland Security Won't Stop Green Card Holders from Entering US

The US Department of Homeland Security has clarified that it is takings steps to comply with court orders issued yesterday and with the statements by Homeland Security Secretary James Kelly regarding the way refugees and travelers from the seven countries affected by the new travel restrictions, including green card holders, are treated.

In the statement, issued late January 29, the department said, "We are committed to ensuring that all individuals affected by the executive orders, including those affected by the court orders, are being provided all rights afforded under the law. We are also working closely with airline partners to prevent travelers who would not be granted entry under the executive orders from boarding international flights to the U.S. Therefore, we do not anticipate that further individuals traveling by air to the United States will be affected."

Citing earlier comments by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the department reiterated that "the entry of lawful permanent residents is in the national interest. Accordingly, absent significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, lawful permanent resident status will be a dispositive factor in our case-by-case determinations."

Green card holders are lawful permanent residents of the United States, though they are not citizens.

"We are and will remain in compliance with judicial orders. We are and will continue to enforce President Trump's executive order humanely and with professionalism. DHS will continue to protect the homeland." the department concluded.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders indefinitely suspending the country's Syrian refugee resettlement program, halting all refugee entries for 120 days and banning all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, even those with valid visas and, it was thought, green card holders.

The orders immediately became the subject of lawsuits, including by the American Civil Liberties Union, which won last night a stay preventing detained refugees and travelers from being deported. They are not necessarily allowed into the United States, however.