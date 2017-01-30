Register
04:13 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, US, November 9, 2016

    Conway: Inconvenience for 1% of Travelers ‘Small Price to Pay’ for Security

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday while commenting on the president’s executive order barring immigration from select Muslim-majority countries that the chaos it caused was “a small price to pay” for the safety of Americans.

    Conway defended the ban in an interview with Fox News saying that it shouldn't be regarded as an administration failure even though it triggered mayhem at many airports, including the detention of travelers with legitimate papers. The adviser pointed out that the number of those detained at US airports was relatively small.

    Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse
    © Wikipedia/ NYU FC
    Sixteen State Attorneys General Vow to Fight Trump's Travel Bans
    Trump's advisor said, "325,000 people from overseas came into this country just yesterday through our airports. You're talking about 300 and some who have been detained or are prevented from gaining access to an aircraft in their home countries and must stay for now."

    Conway emphasized that that is only 1 percent of those who arrived, and that this sacrifice is incomparable with the grief of the children whose parents were killed in the 9/11 attacks. (Most of the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks were from Saudi Arabia, a country not among the seven whose nationals are currently banned.)

    "I think in terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders, of our people, it's a small price to pay."

    The top White House aide added that calling President Donald Trump's executive order a "Muslim ban" was wrong, as there are 46 other majority Muslim countries not included.

    As for those detained upon arrival, she explained that their situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis via a routine screening process and if there is no threat, then they can expect to be released in due course.

    Timo Soini
    © REUTERS/ LEHTIKUVA/Antti Aimo-Koivisto
    Finnish Ministers Slam Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims
    White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus also defended the way the order was being implemented, saying without sudden implementation, people intending to harm Americans would be able to move up their travel in order to get into the country before the "grace period" was over

    Trump on Friday signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen. The order also suspends the flow of Syrian refugees into the country and halts all refugee resettlement in the US for 120 days as the administration reviews the vetting process.

    On Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency stay on implementation of Trump's order. In a tweet published several hours later, the US president signaled that he will fight to keep the order in place.

    "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW," Trump said in the tweet. "Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess!"    

    Related:

    Over 660,000 People Demand to Prevent Trump From Making State Visit to UK
    UK Foreign Secretary Talks to Trump's Team About UK Entry Ban Exemption
    Thousands Protest Trump Travel Bans at White House (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    ban, Muslims, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok