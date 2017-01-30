Register
    Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse

    Sixteen State Attorneys General Vow to Fight Trump's Travel Bans

    US
    The attorneys general for 15 states and the District of Columbia have issued a joint statement condemning the country's new travel restrictions and promising to provide assistance to those affected.

    "As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith," the joint statement begins. 

    The attorneys general oppose US President Donald Trump's executive orders ending the country's Syrian refugee resettlement program and banning the admittance onto US soil of nationals from seven mostly Muslim nations. 

    They note that religious liberty has always been a "bedrock principle" of the United States.

    "Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration's dangerous Executive Order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation's national security and core values. We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts," they said. 

    "In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created."

    The Democratic attorneys general for New York, California, Pennsylvania, Washington, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont, Illinois, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine, Maryland and the District of Columbia signed the statement.

    The US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement January 29 that Trump's immigration restrictions remained in place and that it would enforce them, but the department also said it would comply with all judicial orders.

      marcanhalt
      Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution

      "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence."

      The Supreme Court has already ruled on this matter when it comes to immigration. So, good luck, gentlemen/ladies. And do you want to bet on whether these were, and are, all "blue" states involved? It looks like 14 out of them 16 are.
    • Reply
      jas
      It is not unconstitutional or unlawful. As AG, they had better watch their step on this one.

      The Democrats gave a lot of power to the POTUS because they thought Clinton was coming in after Obama, lol.
    • Reply
      jas
      To those 16 AG...Remember the Patriot Act that all you jerks thought was so great? It's about to bite you all in the butt.

      If they overturn the order and something happens, the haters are toast, done. I think Trump has them in a box on this one.
