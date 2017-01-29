Register
16:05 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US Army soldiers from 2-506 Infantry 101st Airborne Division

    New Trump's Order Outlines Military Intentions of His Foreign Policy

    © AFP 2016/ FILES DAVID FURST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 87 0 0

    Commenting on President Trump's executive order on Friday to launch what he called a “great rebuilding of the Armed Forces,” Russian defense analyst Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik that the move demonstrates that the new US president is paying considerable attention to military might in his foreign policy.

    Soldiers of the US mechanized infantry company from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division
    © AFP 2016/ VANO SHLAMOV
    'Great Rebuilding' of US Armed Forces Reflects 'Distrust in NATO'
    On Friday, President Trump made his first visit to the Pentagon since his inauguration on January 20. There he announced his intention to launch what he called a "great rebuilding" of the US Armed Forces.

    Commenting on the announced move, Russian defense analyst Igor Korotchenko, chief editor of the Russian magazine National Defense told Sputnik that the 45th US president's foreign policy will be based on a strong military backbone.

    "It signifies that the role of the military factor is going to increase, including the strengthening of the anti-missile defense," he told Sputnik.

    "It goes to demonstrate to what emphasis the new US leader is paying to using force for securing the national interests of the US," the defense analyst added.

    He further recalled that during his electoral campaign Trump has promised strong armed forces for the US and the increase of the US' global influenced backed by its military might.

    Korotchenko also suggested that the proposed steps will mean a reevaluation of the condition of the country's nuclear forces potentially leading to the development of new strategic bombers and new intercontinental ballistic missiles down the road.

    President Donald Trump looks up after signing the final of three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    America First: Trump Spends First Days in Office Undoing Obama's Legacy
    "Such plans exist, and they will certainly appear before the new defense secretary for him to act upon," he said.

    Meanwhile, he also noted that the US' priority nevertheless will lie on the achievement of the agreements on the joint settlement of the Syrian conflict.

    "In any case, we are expecting the continuation of negotiations [between Russia, US]. The top priority for Russia is the achievement of political and military agreements on Syria and the further joint fight against international terrorism," the expert said.

    On Friday, President Trump said that he and his team are developing a plan "for new planes, new ships, new resources, and new tools for our men and women in uniform."

    He also announced that his new order was signed "to ensure the sacrifices of the US military are supported by the actions of the US government."

    The document also orders new Defense Secretary James Mattis to conduct a 30-day review of the readiness of the armed forces to assess their ability to conduct the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS, Daesh) and other forms of radical Islamic terrorism along with training, equipment maintenance, munitions, modernization and infrastructure.

    This 30-day review is aimed at allowing the defense secretary and the president to establish the facts and determine the necessary priorities for the rebuilding of the military.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Real Reason Why Obama Was Not as Eager as Trump to 'Knock the Hell Out of Daesh'
    Within 60 days, Mattis must also submit a plan to Trump to improve the overall readiness of the military by fiscal 2019. It will focus on everything from maintenance backlogs to the availability of training ranges and manpower shortages, as well as the time needed to coordinate and carry out military training.

    The order also calls for a review to "reduce commitments not directly related to the highest priority operations to make resources available for training and maintenance."

    Trump also called for reviews of the US military’s nuclear arsenal and its ballistic missile defense, two critical areas which suffered considerably under the Obama administration.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Cuba Embargo: Why US Foreign Policy 'Doesn't Have to Be Consistent'
    Syrian Pastor: US Congressmen Blast Obama's Foreign Policy While Visiting Aleppo
    Tillerson: US Should Use Sanctions, Aid as Foreign Policy ‘Instruments'
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, US Armed Forces, Igor Korotchenko, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok