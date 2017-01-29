DHS Promises to Follow Trump's Entry Ban for Muslim-Majority Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that it would support the order of US President Donald Trump aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants into the United States and back related court decisions.

"The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement President Trump’s Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people," the statement said.

The DHS specified that less than 1 percent of over 325,000 air travelers were "inconvenienced" yesterday following the latest migration order.

"These individuals went through enhanced security screenings and are being processed for entry to the United States, consistent with our immigration laws and judicial orders," the statement added.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

On Saturday, the federal court for the Eastern District of New York made a decision to grant an emergency stay to people who have arrived in the United States with valid US visas, following the lawsuit filed against the US authorities after two Iraqis with visas issued before Trump's order had been detained at the JFK airport.