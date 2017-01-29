Register
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at the end of a two-day cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alberta, Canada January 24, 2017

    Trudeau Says US Side Confirmed Canadians Not to Be Affected by Trump's Entry Ban

    © REUTERS/ Chris Bolin
    US
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that the US authorities had confirmed that Canadians, even with dual citizenship, would not be affected by the order of US President Donald Trump temporarily preventing Muslim nationals and refugees from arriving in the United States.

    Hillary Clinton
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Hillary Clinton Backs Protests Against Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, Iranian-German Bundestag Lawmaker Omid Nouripour said that he might possibly be denied entrance to the United States in accordance with the order. Brits with dual citizenship with Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen are also under threat of being stopped at the US border during the next 90 days.

    "[National Security Advisor Michael] Flynn confirmed that holders of Canadian passports, including dual citizens, will not be affected by the ban… We have been assured that Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passport will be dealt with in the usual process," Trudeau wrote on his Twitter page.

    Trudeau noted that the Canadian side would seek further clarification on the issue of the entry ban.

    On Friday, Trump signed an executive ordered blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days. The lawsuit against the US authorities had been filed after two Iraqis with visas issued before Trump's order were detained at the JFK airport in New York City.

    entry ban, Justin Trudeau, United States, Canada
