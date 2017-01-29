Trump to Hold Talks With Saudi, Emirati, South Korean Leaders on Sunday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is expected to hold phone talks with the leaders of a number of countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea on Sunday, the White House said in a statement.

"In the afternoon, the President will speak with the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud. The President will then speak with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed," the statement said on Saturday.

The statement added that the US president would end his working day with a phone conversation with Acting President of South Korea, Hwang Kyo-ahn.

On Saturday, Trump held a number of phone conversations with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.