Register
02:26 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump’s latest batch of executive actions drew protesters and activists to the streets surrounding the White House.

    ACLU Sues on Behalf of Detained Refugees as Protests Erupt and Europe Scolds

    © Sputnik/ Andrew Feinberg
    US
    Get short URL
    414233

    The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit the morning of January 28 on behalf of two Iraqi men caught up in the new US ban on immigrants from seven countries, as other nations spoke critically of the sharp new immigration restrictions.

    "President Trump's war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll. This ban cannot be allowed to continue," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, in a story on the organization's website.

    Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo March 1, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Hosam Katan
    Black Irony Behind Trump's Banning Refugees From Seven Muslim Countries

    The lawsuit names President Trump himself, the US Department of Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Protection, and a number of individuals managing those departments. The refugees are represented by The ACLU, the International Refugee Assistance Project at the Urban Justice Center, the National Immigration Law Center, Yale Law School's Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization and the firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton. 

    Hameed Khalid Darweesh was traveling on an Iraqi special Immigrant Visa and had worked as an electrical engineer and contractor for the US government for seven years, as well as as an interpreter for US forces in Iraq. Because he was en route to the US when the ban came into effect, he was detained at New York's JFK Airport while it was determined whether he could be allowed to enter or not.

    Muslims from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are all temporarily banned from entering the United States, even if they hold valid visas or green cards.

    Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, had been granted a Follow to Join Visa, and was on his way to join his wife and seven-year-old son, who are legal permanent residents of the US, the ACLU reports. He, too, was detained. Darweesh was allowed into the United States earlier today after being detained for about 19 hours, the New York Times reports; Alshawi remains in detention, solely because of the new executive order, according to airport officials.

    Ten other appear to be in detention at JFK Airport and scores more around the country.

    ​​Demonstrations are underway at airports around the US as protesters demand refugees and legal immigrants be allowed into the country.

    At a joint press conference in Paris the same day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and German Minister for Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel said the West is united by the principle of loving one's neighbors.

    Trump's actions on immigration, "worry us," Aurault said, Reuters reports.

    "Welcoming refugees who flee war and oppression is part of our duty," he commented.

    "The United States is a country where Christian traditions have an important meaning. Loving your neighbor is a major Christian value, and that includes helping people," said Gabriel. "I think that is what unites us in the West, and I think that is what we want to make clear to the Americans."

    Germany has taken in over 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, in the past two years. 

    Related:

    Trump Order Bans Lobbying Activities of Administration Staff for Five Years
    Trump Orders Pentagon to Send Plan to Defeat Daesh Within 30 Days
    Results of Putin, Trump Phone Talks Positive Signal for Business - RDIF
    Tags:
    refugee, lawsuit, immigrants, Muslim, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      The ACLU can't do crap when a law is a law !
    • Reply
      jas
      They were only detained in order to confirm their status. The ACLU is part of the Deep State plot to steal the world for a single tyrant.
    • Reply
      Tim - USA
      These imbeciles blocking traffic should be forcefully removed and issued a citation for "impeding the flow of traffic". If they persist and give the authorities any problems a few stun grenades, tear gas and pepper spray will calm them down.
    • Reply
      jas
      These people should go live in a non-white, predominantly Muslim country if that's what they prefer. They can get out, if they don't like it here!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok