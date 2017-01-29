Trump Order Bans Lobbying Activities of Administration Staff for Five Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump signed an executive order preventing members of his administration from lobbying activities for a period of five years.

"This is the five-year ban I've been talking a lot on the campaign trail and we are now putting it into effect," Trump said Saturday after signing the executive order.

The ban also includes a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments.

Also, Donald Trump signed an executive order that would reorganize the country's National Security Council as well as the Homeland Security Council.

"This is the reorganization of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council," Trump said Saturday before signing the document.