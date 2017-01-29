Register
    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense

    Trump Orders Pentagon to Send Plan to Defeat Daesh Within 30 Days

    © Wikipedia/ Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force
    US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for the Pentagon to submit a plan for the defeat of Daesh to him in the next 30 days.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump, Putin Agree on Need for Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism
    The order, signed the afternoon of January 28, calls for the Joint Chiefs of Staff to present the new president with a plan to defeat the terrorist organization in 30 days. 

    "I am directing my Administration to develop a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS… The Plan shall include… identification of new coalition partners in the fight against ISIS and policies to empower coalition partners to fight ISIS and its affiliates," Trump said in a memorandum.

    Trump campaigned on promises to defeat Daesh "in a month" and repeatedly suggested that the reason the fight had dragged out so long was that US military capabilities were being somehow hamstrung. In his first visit as president to CIA headquarters, he reiterated that "Radical Islamic terrorism… has to be eradicated. Just off the face of the Earth."

    He has called Daesh "pure evil" on more than one occasion. 

    Trump has signed a raft of other executive orders in the past few days, including a controversial ban on refugees entering the US and a temporary ban on allowing individuals from seven mostly Middle Eastern nations, even some legal residents, to enter the US. 

     

      peaceactivist2
      But Trump must be honest, be human, down to earth and don't say one thing do othets lije Bushed, Clinton, Hussein. DAESH is DAESH, not Assad soldiers, not humanitarian convoys, not makeshift hospital. If Trump is truly a HUMAN president, after DAESH are eradicated, we will throw a celebration party for his real down to earth presidency/true world leadership.
