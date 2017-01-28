Trump Accuses Two Leading US Newspapers of 'Angry, False' Coverage

"The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! …" Trump said in a series of messages via Twitter.
Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017
…dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017
President Donald Trump said in an interview scheduled to air on the Christian Broadcast Network (CBN) on Sunday that he thinks of the US mainstream corporate media as being the opposition party because of its deliberately biased reporting.
Trump has consistently called the press dishonest and promoting fake news since he started his presidential campaign and after winning the November 8 presidential election.
American Socialist, Put a sock in your month, Snowflake

The Fourth Estate will not bend the knee to anyone. I wonder how many know that the owners, presidents, CEOs and editors in chief actually sit on each others boards? Do your research...

DJT rocking at 8 AM on a Saturday. lol Ready for those phone calls.

Sometimes you have to turn the same blind eye that you cannot use in seeing who is doing the comments. The only way you can deal with the truth is to follow it to its logical conclusion. Yes, some people can PO you, but what, in the long run, do you get in trying to shake them from their position? A headache.

You and I might have an "anti trust" as far as the newspapers are concerned, but your idea of a legal action is not worth the printed page. You see, they have the First Amendment and the US Supreme Court on their side. It kind of ranks right up their with their decision in Hustler Magazine vs Falwell. We might like the lack of morals by the newspapers, the magazines, the porn industry, but that is part of what a pluralistic society is all about.
so sick of Donald Trump playing the victim.
Poor George Soros stooge. He has every right to complain about the biased Democrat controlled media.
As sick as your are with Trump complaining for a legitimate reason, Americans are growing sicking the whining from the media and George Soros stooges since they lost the election. People are tired of the fake news inventing news just to try and smear people.
and force them to get independent owners.
