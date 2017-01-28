Register
20:22 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Donald Trump

    Trump Accuses Two Leading US Newspapers of 'Angry, False' Coverage

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    9560123

    Donald Trump criticized two leading US newspapers on Saturday of wrongful and biased coverage of his political activity.

    Google logo
    © AFP 2016/ GEORGES GOBET
    Google CEO Criticizes Trump Immigration Order in Internal Email
    WASHNIGTON (Sputnik) US President Donald Trump criticized two leading US newspapers on Saturday of wrongful and biased coverage of his political activity, accusing them of fabrications.

    "The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! …" Trump said in a series of messages via Twitter.

    President Donald Trump said in an interview scheduled to air on the Christian Broadcast Network (CBN) on Sunday that he thinks of the US mainstream corporate media as being the opposition party because of its deliberately biased reporting.

    Trump has consistently called the press dishonest and promoting fake news since he started his presidential campaign and after winning the November 8 presidential election.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU Should Consolidate in Response to Trump’s Criticism of Bloc, NATO
    Outgoing CIA Director Brennan Criticizes Trump Over 'Spontaneity'
    Trump Slams Meryl Streep Over Criticism at Golden Globe Awards Ceremony
    Tags:
    media, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      blah blah blah..
      so sick of Donald Trump playing the victim.
    • Reply
      Ok1in reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
      American Socialist,
      Poor George Soros stooge. He has every right to complain about the biased Democrat controlled media.

      As sick as your are with Trump complaining for a legitimate reason, Americans are growing sicking the whining from the media and George Soros stooges since they lost the election. People are tired of the fake news inventing news just to try and smear people.

    • Reply
      double bonus
      Time for an anti-trust raid! Shut them down,
      and force them to get independent owners.
    • Reply
      jasin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, Unfortunately, the Republicans want even less FCC regulation about what media certain owners can control. But maybe Trump will realize how tis has affected him and the office of POTUS for the worse. A few people should not have that media control.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropyin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
      American Socialist, Put a sock in your month, Snowflake
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      The Fourth Estate will not bend the knee to anyone. I wonder how many know that the owners, presidents, CEOs and editors in chief actually sit on each others boards? Do your research...
    • Reply
      jas
      DJT rocking at 8 AM on a Saturday. lol Ready for those phone calls.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toOk1(Show commentHide comment)
      Ok1, Sometimes you have to turn the same blind eye that you cannot use in seeing who is doing the comments. The only way you can deal with the truth is to follow it to its logical conclusion. Yes, some people can PO you, but what, in the long run, do you get in trying to shake them from their position? A headache.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, You and I might have an "anti trust" as far as the newspapers are concerned, but your idea of a legal action is not worth the printed page. You see, they have the First Amendment and the US Supreme Court on their side. It kind of ranks right up their with their decision in Hustler Magazine vs Falwell. We might like the lack of morals by the newspapers, the magazines, the porn industry, but that is part of what a pluralistic society is all about.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok