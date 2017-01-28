Google CEO Criticizes Trump Immigration Order in Internal Email

© REUTERS/ Saul Loeb Trump Actions on Immigration Show Respect for Rule of Law in US - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking from entering the United States all Syrian refugees until the adequate changes are made to the Refugee Admission Program (USRAP) and suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

"We’re upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US… It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," Pichai's internal email read, as quoted by the newspaper.

Pichai reportedly suggested that at least 187 Google employees could be affected by the ban.

According to other US media, Pichai asked company's workers traveling outside the United States to urgently return.

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of academics, including 11 Nobel Laureates, signed a petition against the immigration ban calling it discriminatory and detrimental to the country’s national interests.

