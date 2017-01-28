IOM, UNHCR Hope US to Pursue Refugees Protection Policy Despite Trump's Orders

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the International Organization for Migration, hope that the U.S. will continue its strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those who are fleeing conflict and persecution," the statement said.
"We will continue to engage actively and constructively with the U.S. Government, as we have done for decades, to protect those who need it most, and to offer our support on asylum and migration matters," the statement said
On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, while on Friday he signed an order suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
