15:50 GMT +328 January 2017
    A staff installs a UNHCR flag close to a logo of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) prior to the opening of a two-day United Nations conference trying to boost support for Iraqis who have fled violence, 17 April 2007 at the UN Office in Geneva

    IOM, UNHCR Hope US to Pursue Refugees Protection Policy Despite Trump's Orders

    UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the International Organization for Migration, stress that refugees of any religions, nationalities or races should have equal rights for protection and resettlement and that they will continue their cooperation with the US administration on the issue.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed hope that the United States would remain committed to its longstanding policy of protecting refugees amid the latest orders of US President Donald Trump aimed at curbing migration, the UNHCR said in a statement Saturday.

    "UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the International Organization for Migration, hope that the U.S. will continue its strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those who are fleeing conflict and persecution," the statement said.

    The organizations stress that refugees of any religions, nationalities or races should have equal rights for protection and resettlement and that they will continue their cooperation with the US administration on the issue.

    "We will continue to engage actively and constructively with the U.S. Government, as we have done for decades, to protect those who need it most, and to offer our support on asylum and migration matters," the statement said

    On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, while on Friday he signed an order suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

