Eleven Nobel Laureates Sign Petition Against Trump's Entry Ban for Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all Syrian refugees from entering the United States until adequate changes are made to the Refugee Admission Program (USRAP) and suspending the entry of all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
"We, the undersigned academics and researchers from a variety of fields of study, backgrounds, and personal convictions, would like to voice our concern and strongly oppose this measure… We strongly denounce this ban and urge the President to reconsider going forward with this Executive Order," the petition said.
During the presidential campaign, Trump had made several controversial statements with regard to immigrants, Latin Americans, Muslims and women. His statements included a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States and building a wall along the border with Mexico to tackle illegal migration.
If these academics were so concerned about the wellbeing of the Syrians, why didn't they sign a petition against Obama meddling in Syrian affairs and supplying arms to questionable groups.

the nobel has lost any significance with obama.

Why didn't the academics march against letting in immigrants for the criminality of what immigrants have been doing in the United States for decades ? The amount of crimes that have committed against the American citizens ? Why don't they march on that. Since these so called academics are marching against a ridiculous cause, they need to go back in hiding within the four walls of their classrooms and stay in their make believe world where they came from ! The United States are letting every freeloader into their country without knowing who or what these people are about. What is their background ? Do they have criminal records in the country they are fleeing from ? Trump want to do background checks and or put them through a screening process first before they enter. But for now there is a freeze until there is a vetting process in place because presently there is no such process.

They are just a mob of tuggers

I see, we in the USA make refugees and then abandon them for others to deal with...Folks, it does not matter who is the president of the USA any more than coating shit with sugar or vomit.
Darrell R
michael
Adrienne Adonis
datt
Noble Prize is corrupt
arpito