Eleven Nobel Laureates Sign Petition Against Trump's Entry Ban for Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all Syrian refugees from entering the United States until adequate changes are made to the Refugee Admission Program (USRAP) and suspending the entry of all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

"We, the undersigned academics and researchers from a variety of fields of study, backgrounds, and personal convictions, would like to voice our concern and strongly oppose this measure… We strongly denounce this ban and urge the President to reconsider going forward with this Executive Order," the petition said.

The academics said in the petition that the order was discriminatory, detrimental to the country’s national interests and imposing a "undue burden on members of our community."

During the presidential campaign, Trump had made several controversial statements with regard to immigrants, Latin Americans, Muslims and women. His statements included a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States and building a wall along the border with Mexico to tackle illegal migration.