Boeing Receives $2.1Bln Order to Build More KC-46 Pegasus Air Tankers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has been awarded a more than $2 billion contract to build 15 KC-46 military air refuelling tankers, two spare engines and five wing refuelling pod kits, the US Department of Defense announced.

"The Boeing Company [of] Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $2.1 billion… for KC-46 Lot 3 production," the announcement stated on Friday.

The contractor will provide 15 KC-46 aircraft, data, two spare engines, and five wing refueling pod kits, the Defense Department added.

The KC-46 Pegasus is a wide-body, multirole tanker that can refuel all US, allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refuelling procedures.

Assembly of the first 19 Pegasus tanker planes under a $2.8 billion US Air Force contract began in August 2016.