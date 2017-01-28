Boeing Receives $2.1Bln Order to Build More KC-46 Pegasus Air Tankers

"The Boeing Company [of] Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $2.1 billion… for KC-46 Lot 3 production," the announcement stated on Friday.
The contractor will provide 15 KC-46 aircraft, data, two spare engines, and five wing refueling pod kits, the Defense Department added.
The KC-46 Pegasus is a wide-body, multirole tanker that can refuel all US, allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refuelling procedures.
Assembly of the first 19 Pegasus tanker planes under a $2.8 billion US Air Force contract began in August 2016.
