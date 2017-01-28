Register
28 January 2017
    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010

    Trump Signs Executive Order To Rebuild US Military

    © AP Photo/ Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    "No one will question" that the US is the best military on earth and the greatest force for justice "the world has ever seen," President Donald Trump said. But that the US also wants peace, he said.

    After participating in the swearing-in of new Defense Secretary Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis, Trump announced the signing of two executive actions, the first of which Trump thinks the 115th Congress "will like very much."

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    Pentagon in Pursuit of Enhanced F-35 Cyber Protection

    Trump has issued a series of promises to bolster the US military. But as it stands, the US already outpaces the rest of the world in military spending by a long-shot. Trump has vowed to build up the nuclear arsenal and increase the number of ships in the US Navy. He has also been busy with the F-35 program, which he said will see cost reductions conducted "beautifully."

    At the Pentagon, Trump also signed a separate executive order that will enact "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic Terrorists out of the United States of America"

    The full details of the executive order rebuilding the military have not been disclosed. 

    In the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes with a massive medal of honor behind him, Trump declared the "executive action" will contribute to "a great rebuilding of the armed services," adding that it will include "new planes, new ships, new resources, and new tools for our men and women in uniform."

     

      FightForTruth
      If you mess with the US military, you will be fired!
    • Reply
      jas
      There's a certain amount of truth to what Trump says. Obama did all he could to burn out the troops and betray the wounded and "lose" 2300 Humvees to ISIS,etc.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      It was Donald Rumsfeld who pared down the US military to be a shadow of the Israeli armed forces, filled with elite fighting men instead of numbers, not Obama. The problem that Bush and Obama had was that they were not getting the Iowa farm boys to enlist, but the ne'er-do-wells from the inner city schools. Sheesh! Some people just can't get it right, can they?
    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      Fire up the printing press.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      USA spent most money losing wars in history.
      What good does spending more do when your soldiers are not worth Hezbollah's toe jam?
    • Reply
      luckysin reply toAnomicDust(Show commentHide comment)
      AnomicDust, dude stfu... you dont know your ass from a hole in the ground!!
