Trump Signs Executive Order To Rebuild US Military

After participating in the swearing-in of new Defense Secretary Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis, Trump announced the signing of two executive actions, the first of which Trump thinks the 115th Congress "will like very much."
Trump has issued a series of promises to bolster the US military. But as it stands, the US already outpaces the rest of the world in military spending by a long-shot. Trump has vowed to build up the nuclear arsenal and increase the number of ships in the US Navy. He has also been busy with the F-35 program, which he said will see cost reductions conducted "beautifully."
At the Pentagon, Trump also signed a separate executive order that will enact "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic Terrorists out of the United States of America"
The full details of the executive order rebuilding the military have not been disclosed.
In the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes with a massive medal of honor behind him, Trump declared the "executive action" will contribute to "a great rebuilding of the armed services," adding that it will include "new planes, new ships, new resources, and new tools for our men and women in uniform."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete If you mess with the US military, you will be fired! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There's a certain amount of truth to what Trump says. Obama did all he could to burn out the troops and betray the wounded and "lose" 2300 Humvees to ISIS,etc. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It was Donald Rumsfeld who pared down the US military to be a shadow of the Israeli armed forces, filled with elite fighting men instead of numbers, not Obama. The problem that Bush and Obama had was that they were not getting the Iowa farm boys to enlist, but the ne'er-do-wells from the inner city schools. Sheesh! Some people just can't get it right, can they? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Fire up the printing press. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete USA spent most money losing wars in history. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete AnomicDust, dude stfu... you dont know your ass from a hole in the ground!!
FightForTruth
jas
marcanhalt
Mitach2002
AnomicDust
What good does spending more do when your soldiers are not worth Hezbollah's toe jam?
luckysin reply toAnomicDust(Show commentHide comment)