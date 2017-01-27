Register
00:39 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Sig Sauer

    US Army Confirms 9mm Sig Sauer for Handgun System

    © Flickr/ Zorin Denu
    US
    Get short URL
    226801

    The US Army, scrapping the Beretta M9 in favor of the Sig Sauer pistol, has chosen the foreign-built 9mm handgun as it produces "better terminal effects" and will "cause more damage" to enemy targets.

    The service had been seeking a replacement to deliver more firepower than the M9 9mm handgun. According to new procurement documents, the Army and other services are able to acquire XM1152 Full Metal Jacket rounds, XM1152 Special Purpose munitions, and training rounds for the P320 service pistol, which will be re-designated as the XM-17 service sidearm.

    Sig Sauer scored a deal with the Pentagon worth $580 million, according to the military. The service plans to buy about 280,000 handguns and other branches may buy an additional 212,000, defense officials said.

    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    As Pentagon Orders Review of F-35 Costs, Norway Gears Up for New Fleet

    The Germany-based company defeated Glock, FN America, and Beretta USA in competing for the contract. Incidentally, the deal breaks with two rules President Donald Trump stated during his inaugural address: "Buy American and hire American."

    But at a price as low as $207 per gun, the deal evidently proved too good to pass up.

    According to the Army, the P320 fits requirements for a lighter, more accurate and more modular handgun than the Beretta M9, which has been in service since 1985. The new XM-17, or simply M-17, is about five ounces lighter and a half-inch shorter than the Beretta. The Sig is touted for its adjustable grip and a removable fire control unit that can fit into varying sizes of the gun to fit different hand sizes. It is also more truly an ambidextrous gun with safety levels on both sides of the firearm. 

    Beretta, Glock, or another of Sig Sauer’s competitors is expected to appeal the bidding decision with the Government Accountability Office, given the contract’s size is north of half-a-billion dollars. 

    Related:

    Pentagon Awards Army Electronic Installation Kits Deal Capped at $994Mln
    Pentagon's European Spending Spree: The Real Deal or Just Blowing Smoke?
    Attack on Syrian Army is 'Pentagon’s Attempt to Undermine US-Russia Deal'
    Pentagon Signs $306Mln Drone Deal: Northrop Grumman Corporation
    Pentagon: Syria Deal Will Not Lead to Further Cooperation With Russia
    Tags:
    contract, M17, M9, Glock, Army, US Government Accountability Office (GAO), Sig Sauer, Beretta Defense Technologies, Donald Trump, Pentagon City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      More terminal velocity and all is just BS. If people hit where they want, the target will be out of action. Reliability and ease of maintenance and field stripping are most important. Lethality can be adjusted by ammo choice.

      I'd like to see Trump bring firearms manufacturing back to the US, and also produce tons and tons and tons of ammo, including .22. Obama intentionally created shortages so prices would rise and ammo would be less available.
    • Reply
      jas
      Yeah. Glock is probably still going, "What? What?" lol
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok