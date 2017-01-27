Register
00:39 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    March for Life 2017

    Vice President Mike Pence Speaks to March for Life in Washington DC

    © Sputnik/ Cassandra Fairbanks
    US
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    225343

    On Friday, US Vice President Mike Pence became the first-ever president or vice president to speak at the annual March for Life in Washington DC.

    The march, reported to number in the tens of thousands, was the 43rd annual demonstration, which began the year after Roe v. Wade was passed by the US Supreme Court.

    Counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, was also among the speakers at the event.

    "Science and medicine have joined religion and morality in causing many Americans to rethink just how fragile and how triumphant human life truly is," Conway said. "Look at a sonogram, meet a thriving toddler who was born at 24 weeks, and who, with proper medical intervention, goes on to have a long and healthy life."

    Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 24, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US States to Decide the Fate of Abortion, Trump Says
    Marchers carried signs calling for the long-contested law to be overturned, while groups of high school students chanted “hey, hey! Ho-ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go!” Multiple Christian schools in the area allowed students to attend the march, without being marked absent.

    As Vice President Pence’s motorcade rolled in, the crowd went wild with cheers and applause.

    “I am deeply humbled to be the first Vice President of the United States to ever have the privilege to attend this historic gathering,” Pence said in his opening remarks to the crowd of thousands gathered around the Washington Monument.

    Pence asserted that Trump had asked him to attend the event, and thanked the marchers for their support and “compassion for the women and children of this nation.”

    "Life is winning in America and today is a celebration in that progress," Pence said. "We’ve come to a historic moment in the cause of life and we must approach it with with compassion for every American. Life is winning in America because of you.”

    Pence promised the crowd that Trump’s administration would work with Congress to end taxpayer funding for abortion and abortion providers, instead rerouting those resources to alternative women’s health-care services.

    "Let this movement be known for love," Pence remarked, drawing big cheers. "Not anger. For compassion. Not confrontation."

    Pence’s sentiment did not last long, as a lone female pro-choice demonstrator burst into the crowd with a megaphone asserting that men at the march have no place dictating what women should do with their bodies. She was promptly circled by a large crowd alternating between chanting “Trump! Trump!” and “Pro-life! Pro-life!” 

    The woman, who chose not to identify herself, told Sputnik News that she was there on her own, and did not represent any specific organization, stating that she sought to “defend all women.”

    Several attendees squared off with the courageous protester, arguing that, in cases of rape, one assault does not justify another, meaning abortion.

    “Abortion is the ultimate assault!” one woman, wearing a white “Make America Great Again” hat yelled at the counter-protester, when asked about what should happen in the cases of rape or incest. “Abortion is the ultimate rape! A woman’s womb is forced open to extract a human life!”

    The counter-protester responded by asserting that “women must have the right to choose what to do with their own bodies,” and that, “any steps to reverse Roe v. Wade would be regressing and removing rights that women before us had so-hard fought for.”

    During Trump’s first week in office, he has signed a ban on organizations providing US funding for abortions internationally, reversing an order made by President Barack Obama eight years prior. Trump also stated that when he announces his nominee for the US Supreme Court, to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, next week, it will be a candidate opposed to abortion.

    The Republican-controlled Congress is also introducing multiple abortion-limiting bills that they would have been unable to pass during the Obama administration.

    Related:

    Trump Signs Federal Hiring Freeze, Ban for US Abortion Providers Abroad
    US Judge Halts ACA Abortion, Transgender Protections One Day Ahead of Activation
    Trump Election May Result in Tougher Line on Abortion, Marriage Equality
    Oklahoma Legislature Passes Bill to Make Abortion a Federal Crime
    Americans Favor Guns and Abortion Over 2016 Presidential Candidates
    Tags:
    Pro-Choice, Pro-Life, Abortion, March for Life, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Ever noticed that the "pro choice" body is never all that attractive? Ever notice that so many of the "social just warriors" don't have a personal life? Ever notice that the ones who fail in one relationship after another, always gravitate to social issues? Why is that?
    • Reply
      Jonathan Fergusonin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, Not attrative? The black woman? She is quite pretty, I thought.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok