Lockheed Martin Supports F-35 Program Review Initiated by US Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense contractor Lockheed Martin announced in a statement on Friday that it would support Defense Secretary James Mattis' review of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

"Lockheed Martin stands ready to support Secretary Mattis' review of the F-35 program and welcomes the appropriate focus on affordability and capability," the statement said." We are confident that such a thorough and objective analysis will only show that the F-35… can meet the 21st century requirements."